Blackrock Silver (CVE:BRC) Hits New 1-Year High at $0.40

Blackrock Silver Corp. (CVE:BRC – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.40 and last traded at C$0.40, with a volume of 552831 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.37.

Blackrock Silver Stock Up 6.8 %

The company has a current ratio of 8.68, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of C$101.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.25 and a beta of 3.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.29.

About Blackrock Silver

(Get Free Report)

Blackrock Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. It primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. The company's flagship property is the Tonopah West silver-gold project comprising 100 patented and 83 unpatented lode mining claims covering an area of 10.3 square kilometers located in the Walker Lane trend of western Nevada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.