Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund (NYSE:BGB) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.09

Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund (NYSE:BGB – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be given a dividend of 0.093 per share on Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st.

Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.9% annually over the last three years.

Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund Price Performance

Shares of Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund stock opened at $12.35 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.97. Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.47 and a fifty-two week high of $12.48.

Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund Company Profile

Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by GSO / Blackstone Debt Funds Management LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in the loans and other fixed income instruments including first- and second-lien secured loans and high-yield corporate bonds of different maturities.

