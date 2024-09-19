Blair William & Co. IL Buys 114,985 Shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) by 68.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 282,058 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 114,985 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $24,776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 9.3% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 7.4% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Riverwater Partners LLC grew its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 1.1% during the second quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 12,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 11.0% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, LRI Investments LLC grew its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 9.2% during the second quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 1,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on BJ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded BJ’s Wholesale Club from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $78.00 in a report on Monday, August 26th. Bank of America reduced their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.07.

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.90, for a total transaction of $955,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 467,792 shares in the company, valued at $40,651,124.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.90, for a total transaction of $955,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 467,792 shares in the company, valued at $40,651,124.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joseph Mcgrail sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.57, for a total transaction of $83,570.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,133,710.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 79,438 shares of company stock worth $6,980,938 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BJ opened at $80.19 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.08 and a 1-year high of $92.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $84.74 and a 200-day moving average of $81.91. The company has a market cap of $10.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.83, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.25.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.09. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 36.12%. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the eastern half of the United States. It provides groceries, general merchandise, gasoline and other ancillary services, coupon books, and promotions. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, and Wellsleyfarms.com, as well as the mobile app.

