Blair William & Co. IL Buys 5,916 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 1.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 358,321 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,916 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $27,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FIS. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the second quarter valued at $1,253,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $653,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 572.2% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 222,601 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $16,775,000 after acquiring an additional 189,484 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 747,428 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $44,898,000 after purchasing an additional 119,974 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 4,522,916 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $271,692,000 after purchasing an additional 598,902 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein bought 719 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $76.81 per share, for a total transaction of $55,226.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $750,510.51. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fidelity National Information Services stock opened at $84.43 on Thursday. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a one year low of $46.91 and a one year high of $85.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $78.86 and a 200 day moving average of $75.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $46.96 billion, a PE ratio of -8.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.08.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is -14.08%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FIS. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays raised their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Fidelity National Information Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.25.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

