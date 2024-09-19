Blair William & Co. IL Has $19.73 Million Holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $19,732,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,072,028 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,648,796,000 after acquiring an additional 125,387 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Roper Technologies by 4.0% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,683,909 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,512,813,000 after buying an additional 102,199 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Roper Technologies by 5.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,314,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $737,489,000 after buying an additional 68,957 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Roper Technologies by 4.4% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 805,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $451,901,000 after buying an additional 33,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirova US LLC grew its stake in Roper Technologies by 2.1% during the second quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 700,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $394,929,000 after buying an additional 14,501 shares in the last quarter. 93.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Roper Technologies Trading Down 0.3 %

ROP opened at $549.93 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $547.82 and its 200-day moving average is $545.11. The company has a market cap of $58.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.91, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.02. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $474.46 and a 1-year high of $579.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Insider Activity at Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.46 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 22.14% and a return on equity of 10.77%. Equities research analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.34, for a total value of $77,047.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,251,959.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ROP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $650.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $611.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $625.00 to $635.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $674.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Roper Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $616.00.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

