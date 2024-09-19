Blair William & Co. IL Has $59.83 Million Stock Holdings in RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA)

Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA – Free Report) (TSE:RBA) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 783,470 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,833 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in RB Global were worth $59,826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of RB Global by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 8,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in RB Global by 698.8% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 92,830 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,088,000 after buying an additional 81,209 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of RB Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $353,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of RB Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,032,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of RB Global by 767.9% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 26,802 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,047,000 after acquiring an additional 23,714 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

RBA stock opened at $83.90 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $15.34 billion, a PE ratio of 50.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. RB Global, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.85 and a 52 week high of $87.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.57.

RB Global ( NYSE:RBA Get Free Report ) (TSE:RBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. RB Global had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 7.27%. The company’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that RB Global, Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 28th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is an increase from RB Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 28th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. RB Global’s payout ratio is presently 69.88%.

In related news, CRO James J. Jeter sold 2,920 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.96, for a total value of $230,563.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 23,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,837,162.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CRO James J. Jeter sold 2,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.96, for a total transaction of $230,563.20. Following the sale, the executive now owns 23,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,837,162.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Francis Kessler sold 17,883 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.09, for a total value of $1,485,898.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 86,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,166,263.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 26,718 shares of company stock worth $2,214,474. Corporate insiders own 4.32% of the company’s stock.

RBA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of RB Global from $79.00 to $92.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of RB Global from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of RB Global from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. CIBC began coverage on RB Global in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on RB Global from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.19.

RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.

