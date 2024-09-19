Blair William & Co. IL Increases Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 194,582 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,430 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $27,469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 6.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 36,815 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,023,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its holdings in Phillips 66 by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 15,595 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,202,000 after buying an additional 1,504 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co raised its position in Phillips 66 by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 8,715 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 112,280 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,851,000 after acquiring an additional 2,582 shares during the period. Finally, Excalibur Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Excalibur Management Corp now owns 3,443 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE PSX opened at $130.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $54.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Phillips 66 has a 52-week low of $107.85 and a 52-week high of $174.08.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $38.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.79 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 16.77% and a net margin of 3.32%. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.87 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 9.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.38%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Phillips 66 from $150.00 to $144.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. TD Cowen reduced their price target on Phillips 66 from $162.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $167.00 price target on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.29.

Insider Transactions at Phillips 66

In related news, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.01, for a total transaction of $4,170,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,937 shares in the company, valued at $11,390,062.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

