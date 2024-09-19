Blair William & Co. IL Lowers Stake in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Blair William & Co. IL reduced its position in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 618,937 shares of the company’s stock after selling 168,091 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in CarMax were worth $45,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Community Trust NA purchased a new stake in shares of CarMax during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in CarMax by 134.1% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in CarMax by 176.7% in the 2nd quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in CarMax in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN lifted its stake in CarMax by 127.2% in the 1st quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 1,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 585 shares in the last quarter.
Insider Transactions at CarMax
In other news, COO Charles Joseph Wilson sold 10,021 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.02, for a total transaction of $801,880.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 15,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,249,032.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, COO Charles Joseph Wilson sold 10,021 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.02, for a total value of $801,880.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 15,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,249,032.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William D. Nash sold 120,000 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.62, for a total transaction of $9,554,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 181,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,465,600.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 185,243 shares of company stock worth $14,893,042 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.
CarMax Stock Down 2.7 %
CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 21st. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.16 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 6.64%. The business’s revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that CarMax, Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KMX. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of CarMax from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of CarMax from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of CarMax from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of CarMax in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of CarMax from $91.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CarMax presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.25.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CarMax
CarMax Profile
CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles and related products in the United States. It operates in two segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The CarMax Sales Operations segment offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; used vehicle auctions; extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale; and reconditioning and vehicle repair services.
Featured Articles
