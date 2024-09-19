Blair William & Co. IL Raises Stock Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 381,012 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in NIKE were worth $28,717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. 9258 Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in NIKE by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,366 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 11,598 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,981 shares during the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 21,561 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,341,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in NIKE by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 604 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in NIKE by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 155,913 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $16,927,000 after purchasing an additional 29,930 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at NIKE

In related news, Director Robert Holmes Swan bought 2,941 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $77.02 per share, with a total value of $226,515.82. Following the purchase, the director now owns 20,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,613,260.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.97, for a total value of $8,026,700.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,102,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,419,507.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Holmes Swan acquired 2,941 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $77.02 per share, with a total value of $226,515.82. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 20,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,613,260.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Price Performance

NKE opened at $80.94 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.70, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $77.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.28. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.75 and a 12-month high of $123.39.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $12.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.86 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 42.63% and a net margin of 11.10%. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.68%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NKE has been the topic of several research reports. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on NIKE from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on NIKE from $118.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 28th. HSBC cut their target price on shares of NIKE from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of NIKE from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of NIKE from $115.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 28th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.74.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

