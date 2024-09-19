Blair William & Co. IL Sells 1,265 Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Blair William & Co. IL decreased its holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 348,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,265 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL owned about 0.12% of Iron Mountain worth $31,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new position in Iron Mountain during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. 80.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on IRM. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Iron Mountain from $82.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Iron Mountain from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Iron Mountain from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Iron Mountain presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.83.

Iron Mountain Stock Performance

Shares of Iron Mountain stock opened at $116.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 176.44, a PEG ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 1.00. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 52 week low of $56.51 and a 52 week high of $118.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 674.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $107.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.55.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.59). The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Iron Mountain had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 595.44%. Iron Mountain’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

Iron Mountain Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $0.715 dividend. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. This is a boost from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 433.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Wendy J. Murdock sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.38, for a total value of $989,230.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,725,799.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, COO John Tomovcsik sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $110,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,540,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Wendy J. Murdock sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.38, for a total transaction of $989,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,829 shares in the company, valued at $1,725,799.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,003 shares of company stock valued at $3,352,406 over the last quarter. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers’ work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

Further Reading

