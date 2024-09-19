Blake Borgeson Sells 11,447 Shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX) Stock

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Free Report) Director Blake Borgeson sold 11,447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.84, for a total value of $78,297.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,109,875 shares in the company, valued at $48,631,545. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Blake Borgeson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 3rd, Blake Borgeson sold 11,447 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.27, for a total value of $71,772.69.

On Tuesday, August 20th, Blake Borgeson sold 11,447 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.12, for a total value of $81,502.64.

On Tuesday, August 6th, Blake Borgeson sold 11,447 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.82, for a total transaction of $78,068.54.

On Tuesday, July 23rd, Blake Borgeson sold 11,447 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.48, for a total transaction of $97,070.56.

On Tuesday, July 9th, Blake Borgeson sold 11,447 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.32, for a total transaction of $83,792.04.

On Tuesday, June 25th, Blake Borgeson sold 11,447 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.51, for a total value of $108,860.97.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of RXRX traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $6.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,621,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,861,879. The company has a current ratio of 6.07, a quick ratio of 6.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.20 and its 200-day moving average is $8.42. Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.97 and a 52-week high of $15.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.34 and a beta of 0.82.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Recursion Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RXRX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.05). Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 755.37% and a negative return on equity of 79.47%. The business had revenue of $14.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.38) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RXRX. Leerink Partners decreased their price target on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.40.

Institutional Trading of Recursion Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RXRX. Mubadala Investment Co PJSC purchased a new position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $128,041,000. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 28,142,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,072,000 after acquiring an additional 3,555,357 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $34,825,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 26,589,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,425,000 after acquiring an additional 2,522,132 shares during the period. Finally, Kinnevik AB publ grew its stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kinnevik AB publ now owns 11,905,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500,000 shares during the last quarter. 89.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; REC-3964, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat Clostridioides difficile infection; and REC-4881, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat AXIN1 or APC mutant cancers.

