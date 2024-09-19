Blockchain Technologies ETF (TSE:HBLK) Trading 0.7% Higher

Blockchain Technologies ETF (TSE:HBLK – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$15.22 and last traded at C$15.21. 1,100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 3,534 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$15.10.

Blockchain Technologies ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$15.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$15.77.

