Blockchain Technologies ETF (TSE:HBLK) Trading 0.7% Higher

Blockchain Technologies ETF (TSE:HBLK – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$15.22 and last traded at C$15.21. 1,100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 3,534 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$15.10.
Blockchain Technologies ETF Trading Up 0.7 %
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$15.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$15.77.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Blockchain Technologies ETF
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- How Much Can You Make in Stocks in One Month?
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- This Is the Top Large-Cap Stock Insiders Are Buying
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- Capitalize on Micron’s 24% Drop—Wall Street Eyes Major Upside
Receive News & Ratings for Blockchain Technologies ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blockchain Technologies ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.