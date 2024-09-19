Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Stock Price Up 6.7%

Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 6.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $10.45 and last traded at $10.44. 1,587,778 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 5,925,746 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.78.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on BE. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Bloom Energy from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Bloom Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $15.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, September 6th. BTIG Research raised their price target on Bloom Energy from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.88.

Bloom Energy Stock Up 1.1 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.11. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of -7.51 and a beta of 2.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 4.65 and a quick ratio of 3.33.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). Bloom Energy had a negative return on equity of 11.90% and a negative net margin of 21.37%. The firm had revenue of $335.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.32) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Bloom Energy Co. will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bloom Energy

In other Bloom Energy news, insider Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 2,094 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.53, for a total value of $30,425.82. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 168,867 shares in the company, valued at $2,453,637.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bloom Energy

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millburn Ridgefield Corp grew its stake in Bloom Energy by 64.0% during the first quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 3,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas bought a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Bloom Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 77.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a solid oxide technology that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

