Blue Star Gold (CVE:BAU) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.07

Blue Star Gold Corp. (CVE:BAU – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07, with a volume of 175600 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

Blue Star Gold Stock Down 7.1 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.10 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.15. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.74 million, a PE ratio of -2.33 and a beta of -0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.57, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 2.94.

Blue Star Gold (CVE:BAU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

About Blue Star Gold

Blue Star Gold Corp. engages in the acquiring, exploring, and evaluating mineral properties in Canada. Its flagship asset is the Ulu Gold Project that comprise the Ulu Mining Lease and the contiguous Hood River Property that covers an area of approximately 12,000 hectares located in the Kitikmeot Region of western Nunavut, Canada.

