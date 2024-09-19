Bluejay Diagnostics (NASDAQ:BJDX) versus Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV) Head to Head Comparison

Bluejay Diagnostics (NASDAQ:BJDX – Get Free Report) and Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Bluejay Diagnostics and Plus Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bluejay Diagnostics N/A -186.99% -129.49% Plus Therapeutics -240.15% -805.57% -127.52%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

18.5% of Bluejay Diagnostics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.3% of Plus Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.6% of Bluejay Diagnostics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.3% of Plus Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Valuation & Earnings

Bluejay Diagnostics has a beta of 0.73, indicating that its share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Plus Therapeutics has a beta of 0.65, indicating that its share price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Bluejay Diagnostics and Plus Therapeutics”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bluejay Diagnostics $250,000.00 0.20 -$9.95 million ($72.08) 0.00 Plus Therapeutics $4.91 million 1.84 -$13.32 million ($3.04) -0.52

Bluejay Diagnostics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Plus Therapeutics. Plus Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bluejay Diagnostics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Bluejay Diagnostics and Plus Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bluejay Diagnostics 0 0 0 0 N/A Plus Therapeutics 0 0 2 0 3.00

Plus Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $14.00, indicating a potential upside of 775.00%. Given Plus Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Plus Therapeutics is more favorable than Bluejay Diagnostics.

Summary

Bluejay Diagnostics beats Plus Therapeutics on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bluejay Diagnostics

Bluejay Diagnostics, Inc., a medical diagnostic company, develops rapid test for the monitoring of disease progression in the United States. It is developing Symphony platform, a technology platform comprising Symphony analyzer that orchestrates blood processing, biomarker isolation, and immunoassay preparation using non-contact centrifugal force; and Symphony Cartridge, which includes reagents and components. The company also offers ALLEREYE diagnostic test, a point-of-care device for the diagnosis of allergic conjunctivitis. In addition, it develops IL-6 for the monitoring of disease progression in critical care; as well as hsTNT/I and NT-proBNP for the monitoring of patients acuity with chest pain. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Acton, Massachusetts.

About Plus Therapeutics

Plus Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of treatments for patients with cancer. Its lead radiotherapeutic drug candidate is rhenium (186Re) obisbemeda, a patented radiotherapy that targets central nervous system cancers and other cancers, including recurrent glioblastoma, leptomeningeal metastases, and pediatric brain cancers. The company also develops Rhenium-188 NanoLiposome Biodegradable Alginate Microsphere that is designed to treat various solid organ cancers comprising primary and secondary liver cancers by intra-arterial injection. It has license agreements with NanoTx, Corp. and The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio. The company was formerly known as Cytori Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Plus Therapeutics, Inc. in July 2019. Plus Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

