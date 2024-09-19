Bluerock Homes Trust, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BHM) Short Interest Down 10.4% in August

Bluerock Homes Trust, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BHMGet Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,800 shares, a decline of 10.4% from the August 15th total of 15,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.8 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of BHM opened at $13.43 on Thursday. Bluerock Homes Trust has a 12-month low of $12.05 and a 12-month high of $19.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.05 million, a P/E ratio of -11.48 and a beta of 0.76.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bluerock Homes Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Bluerock Homes Trust by 12.4% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 41,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,000 after acquiring an additional 4,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Bluerock Homes Trust by 77.9% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 95,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 41,821 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.06% of the company’s stock.

Bluerock Homes Trust, Inc (the Company) was incorporated in Maryland on December 16, 2021. The Company owns and operates high-quality single-family properties located in attractive markets with a focus on the knowledge-economy and high-quality of life growth markets of the Sunbelt and Western United States.

