Bluestone Resources (CVE:BSR) Trading Down 10%

Bluestone Resources Inc. (CVE:BSR – Get Free Report) shares fell 10% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.27 and last traded at C$0.27. 106,508 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 5% from the average session volume of 112,498 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.30.

Bluestone Resources Trading Down 10.0 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$41.08 million, a P/E ratio of -3.86 and a beta of 1.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.51.

Bluestone Resources (CVE:BSR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Analysts expect that Bluestone Resources Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Bluestone Resources Company Profile

Bluestone Resources Inc engages in the exploration and development of precious metals. Its flagship asset is the Cerro Blanco gold project located in Southern Guatemala in the department of Jutiapa. The company was formerly known as Indicator Minerals Inc and changed its name to Bluestone Resources Inc in January 2012.

