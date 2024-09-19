BMO Aggregate Bond Index ETF (TSE:ZAG) Shares Down 0.2%

BMO Aggregate Bond Index ETF (TSE:ZAG – Get Free Report) dropped 0.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$14.06 and last traded at C$14.06. Approximately 290,981 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 39% from the average daily volume of 209,852 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$14.09.

BMO Aggregate Bond Index ETF Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of C$13.87 and a 200 day moving average of C$13.61.

BMO Aggregate Bond Index ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BMO Aggregate Bond Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BMO Aggregate Bond Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.