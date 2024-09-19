BMO Aggregate Bond Index ETF (TSE:ZAG) Shares Down 0.2%

BMO Aggregate Bond Index ETF (TSE:ZAG – Get Free Report) dropped 0.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$14.06 and last traded at C$14.06. Approximately 290,981 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 39% from the average daily volume of 209,852 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$14.09.
BMO Aggregate Bond Index ETF Price Performance
The business has a 50-day moving average of C$13.87 and a 200 day moving average of C$13.61.
BMO Aggregate Bond Index ETF Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than BMO Aggregate Bond Index ETF
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- How Much Can You Make in Stocks in One Month?
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- This Is the Top Large-Cap Stock Insiders Are Buying
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- Capitalize on Micron’s 24% Drop—Wall Street Eyes Major Upside
Receive News & Ratings for BMO Aggregate Bond Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BMO Aggregate Bond Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.