BMO Canadian Dividend ETF (TSE:ZDV) Stock Price Down 0.1%

BMO Canadian Dividend ETF (TSE:ZDV – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 0.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$21.84 and last traded at C$21.89. Approximately 39,698 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 10% from the average daily volume of 44,170 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$21.92.
BMO Canadian Dividend ETF Stock Performance
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$20.99 and its 200-day moving average price is C$20.42.
BMO Canadian Dividend ETF Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%.
