BMO Capital Markets Boosts Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) Price Target to C$70.00

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B – Get Free Report) (NYSE:RCI) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$67.00 to C$70.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential upside of 29.13% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on RCI.B. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Rogers Communications from C$65.00 to C$66.00 in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$80.00 to C$69.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Rogers Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$59.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$74.00 to C$70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Cormark reduced their target price on Rogers Communications from C$74.00 to C$72.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rogers Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$69.63.

Get Rogers Communications alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Rogers Communications

Rogers Communications Price Performance

Rogers Communications Company Profile

Shares of TSE:RCI.B traded up C$0.21 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$54.21. The stock had a trading volume of 551,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,517,240. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 436.50, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$53.66 and a 200-day moving average price of C$53.88. The stock has a market cap of C$22.86 billion, a PE ratio of 33.26, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.62. Rogers Communications has a 1-year low of C$48.67 and a 1-year high of C$64.71.

(Get Free Report)

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.