BMO Capital Markets Raises BCE (TSE:BCE) Price Target to C$51.00

BCE (TSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BCE) had its target price increased by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$48.00 to C$51.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 6.61% from the company’s current price.

BCE has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on BCE from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. National Bankshares boosted their price target on BCE from C$50.00 to C$52.00 in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on BCE from C$51.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Thursday. Cormark lowered their price objective on BCE from C$53.00 to C$52.00 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on BCE from C$50.00 to C$52.00 in a report on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$51.17.

Get BCE alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on BCE

BCE Stock Down 1.4 %

BCE stock traded down C$0.68 on Thursday, hitting C$47.84. 1,953,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,970,051. BCE has a 1 year low of C$42.58 and a 1 year high of C$56.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 197.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$46.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$46.19. The firm has a market cap of C$43.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.48.

BCE (TSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BCE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported C$0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.80 by C($0.02). BCE had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The company had revenue of C$6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$6.07 billion.

About BCE

(Get Free Report)

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Bell Communication and Technology Services, and Bell Media. The Bell Communication and Technology Services segment provides wireless products and services including mobile data and voice plans and devices; wireline products and services comprising data, including internet access, internet protocol television, cloud-based services, and business solutions, as well as voice, and other communication services and products; and satellite TV and connectivity services for residential, small and medium-sized business, government, and large enterprise customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.