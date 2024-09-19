BMO Covered Call Canadian Banks ETF (ZWB.TO) (TSE:ZWB) Stock Price Down 0.2%

BMO Covered Call Canadian Banks ETF (ZWB.TO) (TSE:ZWB – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 0.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$19.18 and last traded at C$19.21. 141,824 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 3% from the average session volume of 146,023 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$19.25.

BMO Covered Call Canadian Banks ETF (ZWB.TO) Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of C$18.30 and a 200-day moving average of C$18.02.

BMO Covered Call Canadian Banks ETF (ZWB.TO) Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.87%.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BMO Covered Call Canadian Banks ETF (ZWB.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BMO Covered Call Canadian Banks ETF (ZWB.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.