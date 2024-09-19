BMO Equal Weight Utilities Index ETF (TSE:ZUT) Shares Down 0.7%

BMO Equal Weight Utilities Index ETF (TSE:ZUT – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 0.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as 22.10 and last traded at 22.10. 33,201 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 65,443 shares. The stock had previously closed at 22.26.
The business has a 50 day moving average of 20.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of 20.02.
BMO Equal Weight Utilities Index ETF Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th were paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th.
