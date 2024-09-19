BMO Europe High Dividend Covered Call Hedged to CAD ETF (TSE:ZWE) Shares Up 0.4%

BMO Europe High Dividend Covered Call Hedged to CAD ETF (TSE:ZWE – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 0.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$20.82 and last traded at C$20.76. Approximately 38,038 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 138% from the average daily volume of 15,978 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$20.68.

BMO Europe High Dividend Covered Call Hedged to CAD ETF Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of C$20.57 and a 200-day moving average of C$20.75.

