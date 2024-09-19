BMO Low Volatility Canadian Equity ETF (TSE:ZLB) Shares Down 0.8%

Shares of BMO Low Volatility Canadian Equity ETF (TSE:ZLB – Get Free Report) dropped 0.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $48.18 and last traded at $48.26. Approximately 27,466 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 44,856 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.63.

BMO Low Volatility Canadian Equity ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.49.

