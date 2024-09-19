BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FNGU) Shares Gap Up to $383.80

Shares of BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FNGU – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $383.80, but opened at $394.00. BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Leveraged ETN shares last traded at $392.87, with a volume of 162,643 shares changing hands.

BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Leveraged ETN Trading Down 1.5 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $394.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $371.72. The company has a market capitalization of $278.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.65 and a beta of 4.82.

Get BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Leveraged ETN alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Leveraged ETN in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its stake in BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Leveraged ETN by 192.0% in the 1st quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DRW Securities LLC bought a new stake in BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Leveraged ETN in the second quarter valued at $226,000.

About BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Leveraged ETN

The MicroSectors FANG+ Index 3X Leveraged ETN (FNGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FANG+ index. The fund tracks 3x the daily price movements of an equal-weighted index of US-listed technology and consumer discretionary companies. FNGU was launched on Jan 22, 2018 and is issued by REX Microsectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Leveraged ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Leveraged ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.