BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FNGU) Trading 7.8% Higher

Shares of BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FNGU – Get Free Report) traded up 7.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $414.00 and last traded at $411.63. 203,488 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 1,077,087 shares. The stock had previously closed at $382.00.

BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Leveraged ETN Stock Up 11.5 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $390.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $371.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $310.70 billion, a PE ratio of 123.65 and a beta of 4.82.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Leveraged ETN in the first quarter worth $37,000. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Leveraged ETN by 192.0% during the 1st quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DRW Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Leveraged ETN in the 2nd quarter worth about $226,000.

About BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Leveraged ETN

The MicroSectors FANG+ Index 3X Leveraged ETN (FNGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FANG+ index. The fund tracks 3x the daily price movements of an equal-weighted index of US-listed technology and consumer discretionary companies. FNGU was launched on Jan 22, 2018 and is issued by REX Microsectors.

