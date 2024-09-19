BMO Short Provincial Bond Index ETF (TSE:ZPS) Trading Down 0.2%

BMO Short Provincial Bond Index ETF (TSE:ZPS – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 0.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$12.39 and last traded at C$12.39. 521 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 5,632 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$12.41.

BMO Short Provincial Bond Index ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$12.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$12.10.

BMO Short Provincial Bond Index ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th.

