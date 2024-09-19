BMO US High Dividend Covered Call ETF (TSE:ZWH) Stock Price Up 0%

BMO US High Dividend Covered Call ETF (TSE:ZWH – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 0% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$24.28 and last traded at C$24.18. Approximately 5,273 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 16,471 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$24.17.

BMO US High Dividend Covered Call ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$23.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$23.37.

BMO US High Dividend Covered Call ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th.

