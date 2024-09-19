BNY Mellon International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKIE) Hits New 52-Week High at $78.96

Shares of BNY Mellon International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKIE – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $78.96 and last traded at $78.95, with a volume of 14128 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $77.48.
BNY Mellon International Equity ETF Trading Up 1.5 %
The stock has a market cap of $676.65 million, a PE ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $75.88 and its 200-day moving average is $75.02.
BNY Mellon International Equity ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.7868 per share. This is an increase from BNY Mellon International Equity ETF’s previous dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On BNY Mellon International Equity ETF
About BNY Mellon International Equity ETF
The BNY Mellon International Equity ETF (BKIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of large-caps in the Developed Markets outside of US. BKIE was launched on Apr 24, 2020 and is managed by BNY Mellon.
