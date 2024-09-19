BNY Mellon International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKIE) Hits New 52-Week High at $78.96

Shares of BNY Mellon International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKIE – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $78.96 and last traded at $78.95, with a volume of 14128 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $77.48.

BNY Mellon International Equity ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

The stock has a market cap of $676.65 million, a PE ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $75.88 and its 200-day moving average is $75.02.

Get BNY Mellon International Equity ETF alerts:

BNY Mellon International Equity ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.7868 per share. This is an increase from BNY Mellon International Equity ETF’s previous dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BNY Mellon International Equity ETF

About BNY Mellon International Equity ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon International Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Advisory Resource Group boosted its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon International Equity ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 65,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,970,000 after buying an additional 762 shares during the period. Rodgers & Associates LTD acquired a new position in shares of BNY Mellon International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $216,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of BNY Mellon International Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of BNY Mellon International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $239,000.

(Get Free Report)

The BNY Mellon International Equity ETF (BKIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of large-caps in the Developed Markets outside of US. BKIE was launched on Apr 24, 2020 and is managed by BNY Mellon.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BNY Mellon International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNY Mellon International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.