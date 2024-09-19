BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLC) Sets New 52-Week High at $107.53

BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $107.53 and last traded at $107.46, with a volume of 1414 shares. The stock had previously closed at $107.01.

BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $104.55 and its 200-day moving average is $101.44. The company has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.03 and a beta of 1.02.

BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.3371 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. This is an increase from BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF’s previous dividend of $0.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF

BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF by 30.5% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 12,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 2,927 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF by 1,284.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 18,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,932,000 after buying an additional 17,275 shares during the last quarter. Clear Point Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Point Advisors Inc. now owns 1,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period. GM Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $22,997,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF by 84.6% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 2,790 shares during the period.

The BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF (BKLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar U.S. Large Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index of large-cap stocks that represent the top 70% of the US equity market, in terms of capitalization. BKLC was launched on Apr 9, 2020 and is managed by BNY Mellon.

