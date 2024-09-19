BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLC) Sets New 52-Week High at $107.53

BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $107.53 and last traded at $107.46, with a volume of 1414 shares. The stock had previously closed at $107.01.
BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF Trading Down 0.4 %
The stock’s 50 day moving average is $104.55 and its 200-day moving average is $101.44. The company has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.03 and a beta of 1.02.
BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.3371 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. This is an increase from BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF’s previous dividend of $0.33.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF
BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF Company Profile
The BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF (BKLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar U.S. Large Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index of large-cap stocks that represent the top 70% of the US equity market, in terms of capitalization. BKLC was launched on Apr 9, 2020 and is managed by BNY Mellon.
