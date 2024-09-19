Bodycote (OTCMKTS:BYPLF) Sets New 1-Year Low at $8.87

Shares of Bodycote plc (OTCMKTS:BYPLF – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $8.87 and last traded at $8.87, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.87.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on BYPLF. Barclays raised shares of Bodycote to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Bodycote to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st.

Bodycote Stock Performance

About Bodycote

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.66.

Bodycote plc provides heat treatment and thermal processing services worldwide. It operates in two Aerospace, Defence & Energy; and Automotive & General Industrial segments. The company offers heat treatment services, including altering the microstructure of metals and alloys, such as steel and aluminum to impart properties comprising surface hardness, temperature resistance, ductility, and strength; metal joining services consisting of electron beam welding, HIP diffusion bonding, hydrogen brazing, induction brazing, and vacuum and honeycomb brazing; and hot isostatic pressing (HIP) services, including isostatic pressing and HIP supporting services, as well as Powdermet technology, a manufacturing process used in the production of complex components using powder metallurgy.

Featured Articles

