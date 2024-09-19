Boeing (NYSE:BA) Trading Up 0.1%

The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $157.11 and last traded at $155.32. 2,184,083 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 7,902,423 shares. The stock had previously closed at $155.11.

BA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Boeing from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Boeing from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 7th. Baird R W raised shares of Boeing to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on Boeing from $222.00 to $207.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “underweight” rating and set a $119.00 target price (down from $185.00) on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Boeing has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.29.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $172.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $178.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.75 and a beta of 1.57.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($2.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($1.00) by ($1.90). The firm had revenue of $16.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.35 billion. The company's revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.82) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -4.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Vima LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Accent Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boeing during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

