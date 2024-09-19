Bombardier Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) Short Interest Update

Bombardier Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDRBF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 809,800 shares, a decrease of 9.9% from the August 15th total of 898,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 31.4 days.

Bombardier Price Performance

Shares of Bombardier stock opened at $70.88 on Thursday. Bombardier has a fifty-two week low of $29.22 and a fifty-two week high of $72.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $65.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.32.

Get Bombardier alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Bombardier from $95.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd.

Bombardier Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bombardier Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of business aircraft and aircraft structural components worldwide. It provides new aircraft, specialized aircraft solutions, and pre-owned aircraft. The company also offers aftermarket services, including parts, service centers, smart services, training, and technical publications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bombardier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bombardier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.