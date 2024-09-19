Bon Natural Life (NYSE:BON) Trading Down 0.9%

Bon Natural Life Limited (NYSE:BON – Get Free Report) traded down 0.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.70 and last traded at $1.81. 27,214 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 25% from the average session volume of 36,444 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.83.

Bon Natural Life Price Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.83.

About Bon Natural Life

(Get Free Report)

Bon Natural Life Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of functional active ingredients extracted from natural herb plants in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It offers personal care ingredients, such as plant extracted fragrance compounds to perfume and fragrance manufacturers; and natural health supplements comprising powder drinks and bioactive food ingredient products used as food additives and nutritional supplements.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bon Natural Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bon Natural Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.