Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Shares Purchased by Argent Trust Co

Argent Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the quarter. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $1,502,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BSX. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 542.1% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 366 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors purchased a new position in Boston Scientific in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Boston Scientific in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Andra AP fonden purchased a new position in Boston Scientific in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Boston Scientific in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BSX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Boston Scientific from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Boston Scientific from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Argus increased their target price on Boston Scientific from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. BTIG Research increased their target price on Boston Scientific from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Boston Scientific from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.38.

Boston Scientific Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BSX opened at $82.57 on Thursday. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1-year low of $48.35 and a 1-year high of $84.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $78.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.14 billion, a PE ratio of 69.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.79.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.04. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 12.00%. The firm had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total transaction of $539,785.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,316,788.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 20,949 shares of company stock valued at $1,627,877 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

