Botswana Diamonds (LON:BOD) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.22

Botswana Diamonds plc (LON:BOD – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.22 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.27 ($0.00), with a volume of 358256 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.26 ($0.00).
Botswana Diamonds Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of £3.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.00 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 0.32 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 0.34.
Botswana Diamonds Company Profile
Botswana Diamonds plc explores for and develops diamond properties in Botswana, South Africa, and Zimbabwe. The company's flagship property is the Thorny River/Marsfontein property located in South Africa. It also explores primarily in the Kalahari region of Botswana. Botswana Diamonds plc was formerly known as Botswana Exploration plc and changed its name to Botswana Diamonds plc in October 2010.
