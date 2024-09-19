BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B) Trading Up 0.3%

BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 0.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 161.50 ($2.13) and last traded at GBX 161 ($2.13). 17,328 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 171% from the average session volume of 6,403 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 160.50 ($2.12).

BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares Price Performance

The company has a market cap of £32.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 158.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 154.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.91, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.24.

About BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

