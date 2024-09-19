BQE Water Inc. (CVE:BQE) Senior Officer Songlin Ye Buys 3,000 Shares

BQE Water Inc. (CVE:BQE – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Songlin Ye purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$8.75 per share, with a total value of C$26,250.00.

Songlin Ye also recently made the following trade(s):

Get BQE Water alerts:

On Wednesday, September 18th, Songlin Ye acquired 600 shares of BQE Water stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$55.50 per share, with a total value of C$33,300.00.

On Tuesday, July 30th, Songlin Ye sold 800 shares of BQE Water stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$60.80, for a total transaction of C$48,640.00.

On Monday, July 8th, Songlin Ye sold 300 shares of BQE Water stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$61.00, for a total transaction of C$18,300.00.

BQE Water Trading Up 3.3 %

CVE BQE opened at C$55.50 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$59.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$55.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.98, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a current ratio of 5.62. BQE Water Inc. has a twelve month low of C$25.50 and a twelve month high of C$69.00. The stock has a market cap of C$71.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.76 and a beta of 0.68.

About BQE Water

BQE Water Inc, a water treatment company, provides wastewater management and treatment solutions to the mining and metallurgical industry in Canada, the United States, Latin America, China, and internationally. It offers water treatment solutions for mine drainage, run-off, waste rock seepage, tailings water, groundwater, and lime plant influent and/or effluent streams for treating metals, sulphate, selenium, nitrate, ammonia, and cyanide in the mining sector; smelting and refining services for treating metals and sulphate; and hydrometallurgy services for the treatment of metals, cyanide, and acids.

