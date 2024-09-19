Braden Michael Leonard Acquires 55,300 Shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPHM) Stock

Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPHM – Get Free Report) major shareholder Braden Michael Leonard bought 55,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.36 per share, for a total transaction of $75,208.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 3,358,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,567,210.48. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Braden Michael Leonard also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 13th, Braden Michael Leonard purchased 171,339 shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.39 per share, for a total transaction of $238,161.21.

Reneo Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 2.7 %

RPHM traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.46. 194,899 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 241,945. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.47 and its 200 day moving average is $1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.81 million, a PE ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 0.19. Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.98 and a 52 week high of $9.21.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Reneo Pharmaceuticals

Reneo Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RPHM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.01. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Reneo Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Pale Fire Capital SE raised its stake in shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals by 102.7% in the fourth quarter. Pale Fire Capital SE now owns 30,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 15,249 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Finally, Vestal Point Capital LP purchased a new stake in Reneo Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $640,000. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Reneo Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for patients with rare genetic mitochondrial diseases. The company's lead product candidate is REN001, a potent and selective agonist of the peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor delta that is in clinical development for genetic mitochondrial diseases comprising primary mitochondrial myopathies and long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders.

