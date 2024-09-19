Braden Michael Leonard Acquires 55,300 Shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPHM) Stock

Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPHM) major shareholder Braden Michael Leonard bought 55,300 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.36 per share, for a total transaction of $75,208.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 3,358,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,567,210.48. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company's shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Braden Michael Leonard also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Tuesday, August 13th, Braden Michael Leonard purchased 171,339 shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.39 per share, for a total transaction of $238,161.21.

Reneo Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 2.7 %

RPHM traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.46. 194,899 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 241,945. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.47 and its 200 day moving average is $1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.81 million, a PE ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 0.19. Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.98 and a 52 week high of $9.21.

Reneo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RPHM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.01. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Reneo Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Reneo Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Pale Fire Capital SE raised its stake in shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals by 102.7% in the fourth quarter. Pale Fire Capital SE now owns 30,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 15,249 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Finally, Vestal Point Capital LP purchased a new stake in Reneo Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $640,000. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Reneo Pharmaceuticals Company Profile



Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for patients with rare genetic mitochondrial diseases. The company's lead product candidate is REN001, a potent and selective agonist of the peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor delta that is in clinical development for genetic mitochondrial diseases comprising primary mitochondrial myopathies and long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders.

