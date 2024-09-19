Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Boosts Position in Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT increased its holdings in Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM – Free Report) by 28.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 58,918 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,201 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in Verra Mobility were worth $1,603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Verra Mobility in the 1st quarter worth about $78,881,000. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in Verra Mobility during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,218,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Verra Mobility during the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,740,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Verra Mobility by 244.0% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,309,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,691,000 after buying an additional 928,597 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Creek Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Verra Mobility in the second quarter worth about $10,370,000.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on VRRM shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Verra Mobility from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Verra Mobility from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th.

VRRM stock opened at $27.27 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. Verra Mobility Co. has a 12-month low of $18.49 and a 12-month high of $31.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of 54.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.27.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. Verra Mobility had a return on equity of 39.89% and a net margin of 11.34%. The company had revenue of $222.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.32 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. Verra Mobility’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Verra Mobility Co. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Australia, Canada, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Commercial Services, Government Solutions, and Parking Solutions. The Commercial Services segment provides automated toll and violations management, and title and registration services to rental car companies, fleet management companies, and other large fleet owners.

