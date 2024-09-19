Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Buys 1,829 Shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,829 shares during the quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $1,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EWJ. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 44,383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,847,000 after acquiring an additional 5,650 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 5,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 174,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,224,000 after acquiring an additional 18,147 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $335,000. Finally, Commerce Bank bought a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $309,000.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA EWJ opened at $69.39 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.20 and a fifty-two week high of $72.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.04. The stock has a market cap of $16.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.73.

About iShares MSCI Japan ETF

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

