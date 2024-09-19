Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Cuts Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,042 shares of the company’s stock after selling 598 shares during the quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $7,675,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter worth about $26,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 371.8% during the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $195.80 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $84.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $190.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $183.90. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $149.67 and a 52-week high of $198.09.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

