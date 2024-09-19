Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Cuts Stock Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT decreased its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,129 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,146 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $3,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KMB. Rise Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 926.3% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the first quarter worth about $27,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 333.3% during the second quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Gonzalo Uribe sold 1,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.84, for a total value of $250,695.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,038,976.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Gonzalo Uribe sold 1,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.84, for a total value of $250,695.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,038,976.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 37,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total value of $5,331,392.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,935 shares in the company, valued at $2,819,207.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on KMB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $138.00 to $134.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. TD Cowen started coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $161.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $167.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.67.

Kimberly-Clark Price Performance

Shares of Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $141.10 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.59. The company has a market cap of $47.51 billion, a PE ratio of 25.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $142.33 and a 200 day moving average of $135.86. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52 week low of $116.32 and a 52 week high of $149.30.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 223.55% and a net margin of 11.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 89.71%.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company’s Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

