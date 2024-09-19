Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Grows Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 219,755 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $6,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EPD. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Stephens Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the first quarter worth $29,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the second quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EPD opened at $29.48 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12-month low of $25.61 and a 12-month high of $30.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.03.

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $13.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.23 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 20.13% and a net margin of 10.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 31st. This is a positive change from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.35%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EPD. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.08.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

