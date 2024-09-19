Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Grows Position in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT boosted its stake in shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 280,160 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,968 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in Kenvue were worth $5,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Kenvue in the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Kenvue in the fourth quarter valued at about $282,100,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Kenvue in the fourth quarter valued at about $467,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kenvue by 43.2% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 411,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,853,000 after acquiring an additional 124,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kenvue in the fourth quarter valued at about $365,000. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kenvue alerts:

Kenvue Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE KVUE opened at $23.18 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Kenvue Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.67 and a 1-year high of $23.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.72, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.40.

Kenvue Increases Dividend

Kenvue ( NYSE:KVUE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. Kenvue had a return on equity of 21.80% and a net margin of 7.23%. The company had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th were issued a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. This is an increase from Kenvue’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 14th. Kenvue’s dividend payout ratio is presently 105.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Kenvue from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Kenvue from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Kenvue from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Kenvue from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Kenvue in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.44.

View Our Latest Analysis on Kenvue

Kenvue Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KVUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kenvue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kenvue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.