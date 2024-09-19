Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Has $2.95 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT trimmed its position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 67,053 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 287 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $2,946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IAU. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,021,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 545.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 694,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,160,000 after buying an additional 586,652 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 66.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,460,596 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $64,164,000 after buying an additional 581,671 shares during the period. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $24,048,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,518,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $154,577,000 after buying an additional 479,796 shares during the period. 59.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Performance

Shares of IAU stock opened at $48.14 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.63. iShares Gold Trust has a 52 week low of $34.35 and a 52 week high of $49.12.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

