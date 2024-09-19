Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Has $3.58 Million Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT cut its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 6.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 115,511 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 7,515 shares during the quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in Intel were worth $3,577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Intel in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in Intel in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, America First Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intel in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $20.77 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $88.42 billion, a PE ratio of 21.64 and a beta of 1.03. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $18.51 and a 52 week high of $51.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.22.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The chip maker reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.92 billion. Intel had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 1.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. Analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 7th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.08%.

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 12,500 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.16 per share, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $765,576. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on INTC shares. Benchmark downgraded shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. New Street Research downgraded shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $35.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.04.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

