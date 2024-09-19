Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Has $4.86 Million Holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT grew its position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 80,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,582 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $4,862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Nasdaq during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,219,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI bought a new stake in shares of Nasdaq during the 2nd quarter worth about $231,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 365.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 143,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,650,000 after acquiring an additional 112,700 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,358,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $142,144,000 after acquiring an additional 174,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,767,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $287,270,000 after acquiring an additional 94,122 shares in the last quarter. 72.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on NDAQ shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Nasdaq from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Nasdaq from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Bank of America upgraded Nasdaq from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $53.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Barclays increased their target price on Nasdaq from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Nasdaq from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nasdaq has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.08.

Insider Transactions at Nasdaq

In other news, major shareholder Seller Lp Argus sold 42,804,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.58, for a total transaction of $2,764,295,688.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 42,804,207 shares in the company, valued at $2,764,295,688.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Nasdaq Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NDAQ opened at $72.90 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $68.38 and its 200-day moving average is $63.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.88 and a 1-year high of $74.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.93 billion, a PE ratio of 38.44, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.95.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 14.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Nasdaq Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is currently 50.53%.

Nasdaq Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDAQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.