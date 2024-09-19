Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Increases Stock Holdings in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT raised its position in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 69,987 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in Aramark were worth $2,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aramark during the first quarter worth $25,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Aramark in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Twin Tree Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Aramark by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Aramark by 319.3% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Aramark by 44,750.0% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,790 shares during the period.

NYSE ARMK opened at $38.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $10.01 billion, a PE ratio of 16.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.62. Aramark has a one year low of $23.95 and a one year high of $38.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.34.

Aramark ( NYSE:ARMK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.31 billion. Aramark had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 14.09%. Aramark’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Aramark will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th were paid a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.97%.

ARMK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Aramark from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Aramark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Aramark from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Aramark from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Aramark from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.36.

Aramark provides food and facilities services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Food and Support Services United States, and Food and Support Services International. The company offers food-related managed services, including dining, catering, food service management, and convenience-oriented retail services; non-clinical food and food-related support services, such as patient food and nutrition, retail food, environmental services, and procurement services; and plant operations and maintenance, custodial/housekeeping, energy management, grounds keeping, and capital project management services.

